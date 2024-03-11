SuperSport should be above Orlando Pirates! Hunt unhappy with Matsatsantsa's inconsistencies - 'We should be six, seven points clear'

BackpageSeth WillisSuperSport should be above Orlando Pirates! Hunt unhappy with Matsatsantsa's inconsistencies - 'We should be six, seven points clear'Premier Soccer LeagueSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs SuperSport UnitedGavin HuntOrlando PiratesSuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is adamant his team should be above Orlando Pirates on the league table.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSuperSport have not won their last four league gamesThe team is currently fourth on the PSL tableHunt unhappy with inconsistencies