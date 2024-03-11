Gavin Hunt, SuperSport UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

SuperSport should be above Orlando Pirates! Hunt unhappy with Matsatsantsa's inconsistencies - 'We should be six, seven points clear'

Premier Soccer LeagueSuperSport UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs SuperSport UnitedGavin HuntOrlando Pirates

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is adamant his team should be above Orlando Pirates on the league table.

  • SuperSport have not won their last four league games
  • The team is currently fourth on the PSL table
  • Hunt unhappy with inconsistencies

