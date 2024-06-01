Super-sub Relebohile Mofokeng steals the show as Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch Nedbank Cup

Orlando PiratesMichael MadyiraSuper-sub Relebohile Mofokeng steals the show as Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch Nedbank CupCupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesLucas RibeiroPremier Soccer LeagueThemba ZwanePatrick MaswanganyiRonwen WilliamsSipho ChaineDeon HottoRelebohile MofokengThe Buccaneers starlet helped his side come from behind to edge Masandawana 2-1 and defend the prestigious trophy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDowns & Pirates clashed in the Nedbank Cup final The match ended 2-1 with Mofokeng grabbing the winnerPirates were crowned Nedbank Cup champions Article continues below