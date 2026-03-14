A week after Ricci’s arm, here comes Sulemana’s hand. The numbers don’t add up, neither in terms of the controversy nor the league table. In six days, Inter have picked up more cards (Chivu sent off for two yellows) than points (just 1). We’ll have to wait a few hours to see if the title race will truly be reopened to the benefit of Milan or even Napoli. The fate of the title remains in Inter’s hands. And not those of Ricci or Sulemana, mind you. It’s the hands—or rather the legs and the head—of a team, Inter to be precise, which objectively seems tired. And that tiredness was even highlighted by Atalanta, fresh from their Champions League disaster. In short, there is more to it than the controversy. And perhaps something worse: Inter are not in great shape. The Scudetto is still well within their reach, but they need to get back on their feet without worrying about the hands of others.
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Sulemana follows Ricci’s lead, but Inter are tired and Chivu gets his substitutions wrong: there’s more to it than just the controversy with Atalanta
A few player ratings. Sommer was alert in the first half and could not be blamed for Atalanta’s equaliser. The defensive trio in three words: Bisseck was solid, Akanji was assured, and Carlo Augusto was proactive. The Brazilian, in particular, put in a performance full of energy going forward and made some crucial recoveries at the back. Regardless of the controversial incident surrounding Atalanta’s goal, the standout player was Dumfries, who had been sidelined for far too many months due to injury. There’s no point beating about the bush: the Dutchman offers Chivu a far superior performance compared to any substitute. On the other side of the pitch, Dimarco, despite an overall solid performance, lacked precision in a couple of shots. The central trio looked a bit sluggish (too much so). One half for the invisible Sucic and one for the composed Mkhitaryan. A slight improvement for Barella, though still far from his top form, which has now faded over time. Zielinski was once again the rock, an experienced playmaker who paces himself well and reads the game intelligently. Up front, Thuram was inconsistent, with his mistakes unfairly highlighted by the crowd. Overall, the Frenchman’s performance was adequate. Pio Esposito, on the other hand, was excellent, though Chivu (understandably?) rested him for the final half-hour, making way for Bonny. The Azzurri centre-forward will have impressed Gattuso in the stands. Pio is the most ready of all, including Scamacca and Kean, to lead the Azzurri attack in the World Cup play-offs on the horizon in about ten days’ time.
Ultimately, one is left with the feeling that, fearing his players might tire, Chivu wasted a few substitutions. Pio Esposito’s substitution, in particular, bears repeating. But the main focus will be on the crucial incident: the shove or the tangle of legs between Dumfries and Sulemana. Yet these are merely side issues. There are certainly controversial moments, and Inter are clearly on the decline as well.