After establishing himself in France, Ben Arfa crossed the Channel to join Newcastle United on loan from Marseille. He wasted little time impressing, and his ability to glide past defenders with close control and sudden acceleration drew comparisons with the continent’s elite. Ben Arfa’s most memorable moment arrived under manager Chris Hughton. On the ball some 30 metres from goal, he exchanged a quick one-two with winger Wayne Routledge. After a moment’s hesitation, he feinted to his left before unleashing a devastating right-footed strike into the top-right corner. The Magpies secured a 1-0 victory over Everton thanks to Ben Arfa’s rocket.

After only two outings, though, disaster struck: a brutal challenge from Manchester City’s Nigel de Jong left him with a broken leg and sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. Even so, the Magpies were so impressed that they paid Marseille €6 million to secure his services on a permanent basis—a clear vote of confidence that spoke volumes about his burgeoning reputation on Tyneside.

Another setback followed in the build-up to the 2011/12 campaign when he damaged his ankle, yet once fit again he wasted little time reminding fans of his class. His left foot delivered a series of memorable strikes, including a 25-yarder in a 2-1 FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers that earned him a Puskás Award nomination.

Perhaps the finest goal of his career arrived on 9 April 2012, a strike that encapsulated the player he was. Newcastle were hosting Bolton Wanderers and Ben Arfa collected the ball inside his own half. After a raking pass from Yohan Cabaye, he nonchalantly turns past full-back Sam Ricketts with a deft touch behind his standing leg and begins a mazy solo run. With the goal still distant, he shrugs off another challenge and drives toward the penalty area. Dribbling down the centre, he outpaces the final two defenders by slipping a delicate nutmeg through the smallest opening. One-on-one, he stays ice-cold, slotting the ball past the keeper’s outstretched arms.

Such brilliance turned Ben Arfa into a cult hero on Tyneside. To many, he embodied “hope”, a talisman capable of propelling the club toward fresh ambitions. Yet that promise went unfulfilled. On the training ground Ben Arfa dazzled teammates with his close control and daring skill, but his occasional indiscipline and selfishness also frustrated them. According to reports, he regularly missed training sessions or failed to give his all, prompting some team-mates to urge manager Alan Pardew to drop him. Pardew told The Athletic: “He was very demanding, and I noticed that the players were starting to lose a bit of faith in him. In that sense, he no longer fitted well into the system we had built up and which had worked so well. When we fielded him, it didn’t work the same way anymore. He wasn’t doing the defensive work, was often out of position, and that started costing us goals. I had problems with him myself too.”

Eventually, Pardew sent him to train with the Magpies’ reserve squad, and he later moved on loan to Hull City. Even there, his stay fizzled out. He clashed with manager Steve Bruce and was substituted at half-time during a lacklustre outing against Manchester United. That match proved to be his ninth and final appearance for the Tigers; the loan spell was terminated early, leaving both player and club searching for answers.