Stiff competition! Will Themba Zwane Zwane and Peter Shalulile walk into Mamelodi Sundowns' team? - Rhulani Mokwena explains

BackpagePixMichaelson GumedeStiff competition! Will Themba Zwane Zwane and Peter Shalulile walk into Mamelodi Sundowns' team? - Rhulani Mokwena explainsPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCThemba ZwanePeter ShalulileRhulani Mokwena has suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns can survive without captain Themba Zwane and influential striker Peter Shalulile.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena opens up about Zwane minimal involvementPeter Shalulile has not scored in 10 gamesZwane played on game since the 2023 Afcon