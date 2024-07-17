Steve Komphela and Manqoba MngqithiBackpage
Michael Madyira

Steve Komphela warns Mamelodi Sundowns fans of 'storming phase' after major changes at Chloorkop

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCSteve KomphelaManqoba MngqithiRhulani Mokwena

The Brazilians are ushering in a new chapter without Rhulani Mokwena who was recently relieved of his duties.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Downs set for post-Mokwena era
  • Mngqithi is in charge while Komphela is back
  • Komphela waters down expectations on team
Article continues below