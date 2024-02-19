'Steve Komphela is cursed, same thing happened at Bloemfontein Celtic! He must come back home to Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

Fans have reacted to Steve Komphela's departure from Moroka Swallows having joined the club at the start of this season.

Komphela's exit from Moroka Swallows did not come as a shock much like his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

The club and Komphela shook hands and called it quits after their relationship went south in December last year.

Now, the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor is being asked to return to Amakhosi, at least according to the sentiments of some Love and Peace supporters.

Another section of fans is of the view that Komphela must return to Sundowns, but that is just wishful thinking as the man himself knows why he left.

Komphela could return to Golden Arrows where Mabhuti Khenyeza seems to be struggling.