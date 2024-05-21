Steve Barker, Sead Ramovic & other local coaches Kaizer Chiefs might turn to in South Africa

Kaizer Chiefs are in the hunt for a coach to succeed Molefi Ntseki who was fired in October 2023.

Cavin Johnson is temporarily in charge of the Glamour Boys with the club confirming that he has not done enough to hang on to the role permanently.

The former Al-Ahly assistant coach has found the going tough since taking over temporarily, currently fighting hard to qualify Amakhosi for next season’s MTN8.

There are a host of international coaches linked with the vacant Chiefs post, among them Alexandre Santos, Jose Peseiro, Vanderlei Luxemburgo as well as Alexandre Gallo.

However, the fan favourites are South Africans Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane, although the latter is unlikely to give up on his Middle East dream.

With that being said, GOAL looks at some of the names that might look appealing to Chiefs should they decide to look within the Premier Soccer League in their search for a substantive mentor.