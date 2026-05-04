Steve Barker, Rushine De Reuck and Neo Maema see league title hopes fade after Simba draw with Young Africans in Kariakoo Derby

In a high-stakes encounter that could define the destination of the league trophy, coach Steve Barker looked to familiar faces by handing starts to former Mamelodi Sundowns duo Rushine De Reuck and Neo Maema.

The South African influence was clear from the onset as Simba aimed to build on their recent Muungano Cup final victory over the same opponents less than a week ago.

The match exploded into life after just two minutes when Libessa Gueye gave the home fans reason to celebrate.

Gueye showed exceptional skill on the near side, dropping a shoulder to evade his marker before clinical finishing from a tight angle to put Simba ahead.

The momentum stayed with Barker’s men, and they doubled their advantage just seven minutes later through Clatous Chama.



