'Stephane Aziz Ki is obsessed with Kaizer Chiefs, he talks too much and wants to be begged. He wants to see Dr Kaizer Motaung himself or we send him Ramaphosa' - Fans

The Young Africans forward has attracted the attention of PSL fans after a series of outspoken comments on local football matters.

Stephane Aziz Ki has detailed how Kaizer Chiefs missed out on his signature leading to him signing for Young Africans from Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas in July 2022.

Aziz Ki's revelations about Chiefs' interest came a few days after he slammed Amakhosi teenage sensation Mfundo Vilakazi for showboating, describing the display of skill as "nonsense."

Premier Soccer League fans have gathered on social media to respond to Aziz Ki's remarks.