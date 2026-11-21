Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Carling Knockout Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
- Gallo
Match information
Competition:
Carling Knockout Cup
Game:
Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
21/11/26
Kick-off time:
15:30 SAST
Venue:
Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Stellenbosch: W L W D W
Hunt's men have struggled to find consistency in the Betway Premiership but have enjoyed a promising run in the Carling Knockout Cup, a positive they will be eager to build on heading into this encounter.
Orlando Pirates: W W W W W
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have been impressive across competitions, and having missed out on the MTN8 title, they will be keen to avoid another cup disappointment as they chase their first trophy of the season.
Most recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
05/05/26
Stellies 0-2 Pirates
PSL
13/09/25
Pirates 3-0 Stellies
MTN
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 5%
Draw: 20%
Away win: 75%
Stellenbosch squad news
Gavin Hunt is under no illusions about the size of the task awaiting Stellies, with Pirates enjoying a strong run and showing the benefits of their investment in the squad. However, the Stellenbosch coach believes cup football presents an opportunity to upset the odds, with his side heading into the clash encouraged by their progress in the competition and the return of several players from international duty.
“I think we’ve done really well so far in this competition,” Hunt said.
“We’re under no illusions about the game ahead of us though and how big it is. The opposition have had a very good season or two over the last few years, but we’re looking forward to it. We had a good international break, and we’ve got almost everyone back, so we’re looking forward to it.
"It will be a difficult game. Pirates are a good side, and they’ve gone back to a good DNA and playing to their strengths. They’ve really invested in their team, and the rewards are there to see. But, in cup games, anything can happen and we will give a good account of ourselves, that’s for sure.”
Stellies Possible XI: Garrow, Taunyana, Msimango, Vena, Mashego, Daniels, Blom, Matlou, Butsaka, Plaatjies, Kwayiba.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abdeslam Ouaddou has raised concerns over the impact of the international break on Pirates' preparations, arguing that the lack of regular game-time and proper training for some of his players has disrupted their rhythm. With little time to get his squad back to full fitness ahead of the high-intensity encounter.
“When you don’t have your group to train properly, you expect them to keep rhythm with game-time in the national team, but they are not playing in 10 days,” Ouaddou said.
“You know it’s not a secret, the national teams are not training like club’s it’s tactical work, not physical, then when you see players not playing, you recover them before an important game in two days, a bad state, not the same when you gave them.
“So with a game of high intensity, we are not favourites, we will try our best to win but the opponent had time to work physically, tactically, so it’s an important point to mention.”
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Zulu, Seema, Hotto, Sigomoshe, Mokobodi, Mthiyane, Masilela, Moremi, Appollis, Mbuthuma.
How to watch Stellies vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App, SABC Plus
SuperSport TV Channel 202, SABC 1
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