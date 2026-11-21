Gavin Hunt is under no illusions about the size of the task awaiting Stellies, with Pirates enjoying a strong run and showing the benefits of their investment in the squad. However, the Stellenbosch coach believes cup football presents an opportunity to upset the odds, with his side heading into the clash encouraged by their progress in the competition and the return of several players from international duty.

“I think we’ve done really well so far in this competition,” Hunt said.

“We’re under no illusions about the game ahead of us though and how big it is. The opposition have had a very good season or two over the last few years, but we’re looking forward to it. We had a good international break, and we’ve got almost everyone back, so we’re looking forward to it.

"It will be a difficult game. Pirates are a good side, and they’ve gone back to a good DNA and playing to their strengths. They’ve really invested in their team, and the rewards are there to see. But, in cup games, anything can happen and we will give a good account of ourselves, that’s for sure.”

Stellies Possible XI: Garrow, Taunyana, Msimango, Vena, Mashego, Daniels, Blom, Matlou, Butsaka, Plaatjies, Kwayiba.