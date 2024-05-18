Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League's match in the Western Cape as they face Stellies on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to continue their winning ways against Stellenbosch FC having recently won this season's Premier Soccer League title.

Meanwhile, Stellies are keen to finish in position two which would see them playing in the Caf Champions League next season.

Second-placed Stellies are currently on 50 points with, just one point ahead of third-placed Orlando Pirates who have accumulated 49 points.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellies and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.