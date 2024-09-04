Lucas Ribeiro, Bathusi Aubaas and Jayden Adams. May 2024. BackPagePix
Michael Madyira

Stellenbosch shut door on Jayden Adams, Ismael Toure suitors Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates as Kaizer Chiefs rest interest in Fawaaz Basadien - 'We can't afford to lose more key players'

Premier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FCKaizer ChiefsTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesI. RaynersI. ToureJ. Adams

The Cape Winelands side has lost top players to PSL traditional giants and do not want to keep on selling.

  • Stellies sold Rayners and Van Rooyen
  • But they are holding on to Toure, Basadien & Adams
  • Coach Barker says they can't afford to lose more players
