Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the Winelands club and their title chasing opponents, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
05/05/26
KickOff:
19h30
Venue:
Athlone Stadium
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How to watch Stellenbosch vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
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Stellenbosch team news & squads
Gavin Hunt will be without Pirates loanee striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Other concerns for the veteran coach surround his team's penchant for yellow cards. Thabo Moloisane is suspended for this match and Stellenbosch have six other players just one card away from an automatic suspension.
Against Sundowns Hunt opted for a strikerless formation that earned a 1-1 draw so expect the same against Pirates.
Stellenbosch Probable XI: Stephens; Godswill, Mdaka, Stanic, Ndah; Palace, Mthiyane, Mkobodi; Devin Titus, Phili, Butsaka
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Pirates team news & squads
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou seems to have settled on his best XI for the title run-in but will have player-load concerns as they face Magesi just four days after this clash.
Patrick Maswanganyi and Evidence Makgopa have both gained valuable minutes over the last few weeks but given the tough nature of this fixture Ouaddou is expected to stick to his tried and trusted starting XI, especially with the news that Tsepang Moremi is expected to be fit following his ankle injury in the Derby.
Pirates Probable XI: Chaine; Sebelebele, Seema, Sibisi, Hotto; Makhaula, Mbatha, Moremi; Appollis, Mofokeng, Mbuthuma
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Head-to-head and recent form
Stellenbosch have well and truly recovered from their terrible start to the season when relegation was a distinct possibility.
However, the appointment of Gavin Hunt has steadied the ship and they face Pirates still undefeated in the Cape since December.
Since losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match in February, Pirates are yet to taste defeat in a league match but their title aspirations took a hit last time out with a 1-1 draw in the Soweto Derby.
They cannot afford any more slip ups as Sundowns are in ominous end-of-season form and now five points clear, however Bucs do have a game in hand.
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Match
Competition
13/09/25
Orlando Pirates 3-0 Stellenbosch
MTN8
20/08/25
Orlando Pirates 1-0 Stellenbosch
PSL
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