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Relebohile Mofokeng and Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Orlando Pirates vs StellenboschBackpage
Steve Blues

Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
A. Ouaddou
R. Mofokeng
S. Nduli
T. Xoki
Z. Kwinika
Stellenbosch FC
G. Hunt

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between the Maroons and Buccaneers at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night. This is a must win match for the Soweto side if they have any hope of reeling in log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the Winelands club and their title chasing opponents, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Stellenbosch FC, April 2026Backpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    05/05/26

    KickOff:

    19h30

    Venue:

    Athlone Stadium


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  • Mthetheleli Mthiyane of Stellenbosch and Sipho Mbule of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    How to watch Stellenbosch vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow the goals on our live scores page.

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, StellenboschBackpage

    Stellenbosch team news & squads

    Gavin Hunt will be without Pirates loanee striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

    Other concerns for the veteran coach surround his team's penchant for yellow cards. Thabo Moloisane is suspended for this match and Stellenbosch have six other players just one card away from an automatic suspension.

    Against Sundowns Hunt opted for a strikerless formation that earned a 1-1 draw so expect the same against Pirates.

    Stellenbosch Probable XI: Stephens; Godswill, Mdaka, Stanic, Ndah; Palace, Mthiyane, Mkobodi; Devin Titus, Phili, Butsaka

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou seems to have settled on his best XI for the title run-in but will have player-load concerns as they face Magesi just four days after this clash.

    Patrick Maswanganyi and Evidence Makgopa have both gained valuable minutes over the last few weeks but given the tough nature of this fixture Ouaddou is expected to stick to his tried and trusted starting XI, especially with the news that Tsepang Moremi is expected to be fit following his ankle injury in the Derby.

    Pirates Probable XI: Chaine; Sebelebele, Seema, Sibisi, Hotto; Makhaula, Mbatha, Moremi; Appollis, Mofokeng, Mbuthuma

  • Lehlohonolo Mojela of StellenboschBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Stellenbosch have well and truly recovered from their terrible start to the season when relegation was a distinct possibility.

    However, the appointment of Gavin Hunt has steadied the ship and they face Pirates still undefeated in the Cape since December.

    Since losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match in February, Pirates are yet to taste defeat in a league match but their title aspirations took a hit last time out with a 1-1 draw in the Soweto Derby.

    They cannot afford any more slip ups as Sundowns are in ominous end-of-season form and now five points clear, however Bucs do have a game in hand.


    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    13/09/25

    Orlando Pirates 3-0 Stellenbosch

    MTN8

    20/08/25

    Orlando Pirates 1-0 Stellenbosch

    PSL


  • Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP