Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Gavin Hunt will be without Pirates loanee striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Other concerns for the veteran coach surround his team's penchant for yellow cards. Thabo Moloisane is suspended for this match and Stellenbosch have six other players just one card away from an automatic suspension.

Against Sundowns Hunt opted for a strikerless formation that earned a 1-1 draw so expect the same against Pirates.

Stellenbosch Probable XI: Stephens; Godswill, Mdaka, Stanic, Ndah; Palace, Mthiyane, Mkobodi; Devin Titus, Phili, Butsaka