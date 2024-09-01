Stellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's MTN8 trip to Durban to face Stellenbosch on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to overturn the 1-0 deficit they suffered at the hands of Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semi-final, second-leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It is advantage to the Maroons who secured an away victory and a crucial goal on the road, leaving Masandawana under pressure to turn things around.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenbosch and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

