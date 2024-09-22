Stellenbosch FC, Monnapule Saleng, Thembinkosi Lorch! The winners & losers from  PSL matches as well as Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup

GOAL brings you the winners and losers from the weekend’s PSL, Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup matches.

The Premier Soccer League resumed on Saturday with the likes of Polokwane City, Golden Arrows and Chippa United picking up important wins.

Abafana Bes’Thende are currently leading the pack after two matches with a perfect record of two wins along with Rise and Shine.

The big boys, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, were not in action and will resume league action midweek.

Bucs, Sundowns, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC were out representing the country in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

It was a near-perfect weekend on that front with all four representatives winning their respective matches but Sekhukhune were unfortunately dumped out of the Confed Cup regardless.

Here, GOAL examines the victors and losers from all the action.