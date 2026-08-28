Stellenbosch FC loanee Faiz Abrahams on making his Kaizer Chiefs debut - 'You have to be at your best every time you set foot on the field'

Faiz Abrahams wasted little time in showing the Kaizer Chiefs faithful why the club moved so decisively to secure his services from Stellenbosch.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Glamour Boys on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, was introduced as a second-half substitute to inject life into the Amakhosi attack against Richards Bay.

His 24-minute cameo showcased the flair and technical ability that made him a sought-after talent in the South African top flight.

“It was my first time travelling with Kaizer Chiefs,” Abrahams told the club's official website following the encounter.

“It felt good to be included and I appreciate the coach’s belief in me. I have worked hard since I arrived and I am grateful for the support I have received and honoured to be playing for this great Club.”



