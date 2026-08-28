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Stellenbosch FC loanee Faiz Abrahams on making his Kaizer Chiefs debut - 'You have to be at your best every time you set foot on the field'
First Time
Faiz Abrahams wasted little time in showing the Kaizer Chiefs faithful why the club moved so decisively to secure his services from Stellenbosch.
The 21-year-old, who joined the Glamour Boys on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, was introduced as a second-half substitute to inject life into the Amakhosi attack against Richards Bay.
His 24-minute cameo showcased the flair and technical ability that made him a sought-after talent in the South African top flight.
“It was my first time travelling with Kaizer Chiefs,” Abrahams told the club's official website following the encounter.
“It felt good to be included and I appreciate the coach’s belief in me. I have worked hard since I arrived and I am grateful for the support I have received and honoured to be playing for this great Club.”
Inverted threat
The naturally left-footed winger was deployed on the right flank as an inverted threat, tasked with breaking down a stubborn Richards Bay defensive line while the Soweto giants were trailing 2-1.
Under the guidance of coach Fernando Da Cruz, Abrahams was given clear instructions to be direct and inventive in the final third.
“The coach told me to go out there and create chances for us to get back into the game.
"I think I made a few opportunities that we might have scored from, so I am quite happy with how I did," he said.
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Dropped points
Despite the positive individual performance, the match ended in a 2-2 draw after a late equaliser from Siphesihle Ndlovu.
Abrahams admitted that while the result was a step in the right direction, there was a sense of frustration in the dressing room that they had not taken all three points.
“We played well enough to win the game but we had a couple of misfortunes which we will definitely work on cutting out going forward,” Abrahams explained when assessing the team's collective effort.
“The conditions made things a bit difficult. It was windy as well which made controlling the slippery ball difficult but overall, I think the guys coped well in the circumstances."
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Looking ahead
Looking ahead, the former Stellenbosch man is focused on cementing his place in the starting XI as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their next league assignment against Siwelele on September 5.
Abrahams is aware that one promising cameo is only the beginning and that he must prove his worth every day at Naturena.
“I’m just going to keep working as hard as I can in order to maintain a high standard week in, week out.
"Consistency is the most important thing," he concluded.
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