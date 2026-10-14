Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt throws in towel in fight to challenge Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns: 'We're not going to catch them'
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Hunt concedes defeat in Premiership race
The landscape of the Betway Premiership is beginning to take a familiar shape, and for Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt, the reality of the situation is stark.
Following a 1-1 stalemate against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, Hunt was asked about his team's ability to maintain pace with the clubs currently occupying the summit of the South African top flight.
His response was remarkably candid, suggesting that the race for the championship might already be decided for those outside the elite bracket.
Currently, Mamelodi Sundowns sit comfortably at the top of the table, closely pursued by Orlando Pirates and a resurgent AmaZulu side.
For Stellies, who find themselves in seventh place after eight rounds of fixtures, the hill appears too steep to climb.
Hunt pointed to the vast differences in resources and recruitment as the primary reason why the league's traditional powerhouses and big spenders have managed to distance themselves from the chasing pack so early in the campaign.
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Financial disparity and squad turnover
Hunt was quick to identify the core issues hampering his side’s progress, specifically citing the departure of key personnel and the lack of experienced replacements.
"Obviously, they [the top three teams] have bought well, and they have invested in their squads heavily. We have had a lot of turnover, players leaving out of contract, Thabo Moloisane out of contract and so on," he said as quoted by KickOff.
This cycle of losing vital players has forced the Stellenbosch management into a difficult position where they must rely on individuals who have lacked consistent game time elsewhere.
Hunt elaborated on the tactical and physical challenges of integrating these new faces into a cohesive unit under pressure.
"So, we have had a lot of turnover, and obviously, you're not going to get the cherries because then we have got to try and build a team, taking guys who haven't played much and try and make a team, which we will do," the coach added.
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Building rhythm under pressure
A significant portion of Hunt’s current squad consists of players who arrived with limited match fitness.
He mentioned specific names like Given Msimango, Njabulo Blom, and George Matlou, noting that their lack of regular action in previous seasons has stalled the team's overall momentum.
"But they need to get into the rhythm of playing. There are a lot of players here that haven't played a lot, Given, Blom, George - they didn't play much," he explained during his post-match analysis.
Despite the uphill battle, the coach remains committed to the development process, though he is wary of the risks involved in transitioning while trying to remain competitive in the league.
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Reality check for the chasing pack
The most striking part of Hunt's assessment was his finality regarding the title race. While many coaches offer platitudes about taking things one game at a time, Hunt chose to be brutally honest about the capabilities of his squad compared to the leaders.
"So, we need to get them in a rhythm, and that only comes with playing games.
"So, hopefully, it doesn't take too long because we can't suffer and try to build. We need to try and keep ourselves... I mean, that point tonight jumps us two spots," he reflected.
Ultimately, the Stellenbosch boss believes the die has already been cast for the 2026 season. The gulf in class and consistency shown by Sundowns, Pirates, and AmaZulu has led him to a definitive conclusion about his team's aspirations.
"But the top three, they are gone; we're not going to catch them," he added.
The focus now shifts to a home clash against Chippa United on October 30, where Stellies will look to consolidate their mid-table position and continue their slow evolution.
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