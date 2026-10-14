Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt throws in towel in fight to challenge Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns: 'We're not going to catch them'

The landscape of the Betway Premiership is beginning to take a familiar shape, and for Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt, the reality of the situation is stark.

Following a 1-1 stalemate against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, Hunt was asked about his team's ability to maintain pace with the clubs currently occupying the summit of the South African top flight.

His response was remarkably candid, suggesting that the race for the championship might already be decided for those outside the elite bracket.

Currently, Mamelodi Sundowns sit comfortably at the top of the table, closely pursued by Orlando Pirates and a resurgent AmaZulu side.

For Stellies, who find themselves in seventh place after eight rounds of fixtures, the hill appears too steep to climb.

Hunt pointed to the vast differences in resources and recruitment as the primary reason why the league's traditional powerhouses and big spenders have managed to distance themselves from the chasing pack so early in the campaign.



