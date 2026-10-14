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Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt delivers verdict on Njabulo Blom's debut against Kaizer Chiefs: 'You can see he’s got quality and power in midfield'
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Blom makes immediate impact on return
All eyes were fixed on Njabulo Blom as the headline attraction during Stellenbosch FC’s hard-fought 1-1 stalemate with his former club Kaizer Chiefs this past Tuesday.
The midfield general appeared remarkably sharp despite his recent absence from high-level competition, posting impressive numbers across the board.
FotMob’s post-match analysis highlighted his efficiency on the ball, recording an 85% success rate after he found his target with 11 of his 13 attempted passes.
This return to the Betway Premiership represents a significant homecoming for the Bafana Bafana star after a difficult period in MLS and failed stints in Vietnam and Borneo.
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Hunt hails midfield power and quality
Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the stalemate at FNB Stadium, Hunt was quick to highlight the physical attributes that Blom brings to his squad.
“I mean, I had Blom while I was at Chiefs, and I moved him from a full-back position into central midfield, and he was magnificent for me,” the coach said as per FARPost.
“We got to the [CAF] Champions League semi-final, and he was magnificent. I also signed Darrel [Matsheke], and the two of them were magnificent with me at Chiefs when I had them at the club as kids.
"So, obviously Darrel is not fit as well—he didn’t even travel—and Njabulo hasn’t played for ages, but you can see the power.
"You can see he’s got quality and power in midfield, and that’s what we need. I know he will only get better.”
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Familiarity breeds success for Stellies
The relationship between Hunt and Blom is a significant factor in this loan move. During their previous stint together at Chiefs, Hunt was credited with successfully converting Blom from a versatile full-back into a dominant central midfielder.
The Stellenbosch boss acknowledged that there were moments where Blom’s lack of sharpness showed, but he remained steadfast in his evaluation of the player’s long-term value.
“As the game went on, he got caught a few times, but he’s got power, and he’ll be good for us.
"There’s no doubt about that; I know that,” Hunt added.
The coach’s belief suggests that Blom will be a cornerstone of the team as they look to climb the league table.
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Building fitness for the long haul
With the three-week FIFA international break now in the rearview mirror, the focus for Blom will be on sustaining the levels shown against his former employers.
As Blom continues to integrate into the Stellenbosch tactical system, his fitness levels will be closely monitored by the technical staff.
Having successfully navigated a full match against a high-intensity opponent like Chiefs, the signs are positive for both the player and the club.
Hunt’s endorsement serves as a warning to the rest of the league that the midfielder is ready to reclaim his status as one of the country's elite enforcers.
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