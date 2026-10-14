Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt delivers verdict on Njabulo Blom's debut against Kaizer Chiefs: 'You can see he’s got quality and power in midfield'

All eyes were fixed on Njabulo Blom as the headline attraction during Stellenbosch FC’s hard-fought 1-1 stalemate with his former club Kaizer Chiefs this past Tuesday.

The midfield general appeared remarkably sharp despite his recent absence from high-level competition, posting impressive numbers across the board.

FotMob’s post-match analysis highlighted his efficiency on the ball, recording an 85% success rate after he found his target with 11 of his 13 attempted passes.

This return to the Betway Premiership represents a significant homecoming for the Bafana Bafana star after a difficult period in MLS and failed stints in Vietnam and Borneo.