Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt backs his side to challenge big guns for Carling Knockout Cup - 'It has quite a lot of history of underdogs'

Stellenbosch FC manager Gavin Hunt is refusing to be intimidated by the heavyweights of South African football as he prepares his squad for a deep run in the Carling Knockout Cup.

The Winelands-based outfit has been drawn against Durban City in the opening rounds, and Hunt is optimistic that his team can emulate the "giant-killing" acts that have defined this specific competition in recent years.

The veteran coach, who took the reins at the Western Cape club in late 2025 following Steve Barker’s move to Simba SC, knows exactly what it takes to navigate knockout football.

“Look, any cup competition is an opportunity; there’s always a chance [to win it],” Hunt said, as quoted by FARPost.

“If you look at this competition, it has quite a lot of history of underdogs. There have been few underdogs winning the trophy.”