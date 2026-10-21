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Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt backs his side to challenge big guns for Carling Knockout Cup - 'It has quite a lot of history of underdogs'
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Hunt finds hope in tournament history
Stellenbosch FC manager Gavin Hunt is refusing to be intimidated by the heavyweights of South African football as he prepares his squad for a deep run in the Carling Knockout Cup.
The Winelands-based outfit has been drawn against Durban City in the opening rounds, and Hunt is optimistic that his team can emulate the "giant-killing" acts that have defined this specific competition in recent years.
The veteran coach, who took the reins at the Western Cape club in late 2025 following Steve Barker’s move to Simba SC, knows exactly what it takes to navigate knockout football.
“Look, any cup competition is an opportunity; there’s always a chance [to win it],” Hunt said, as quoted by FARPost.
“If you look at this competition, it has quite a lot of history of underdogs. There have been few underdogs winning the trophy.”
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Navigating a difficult away draw
Success in the Carling Knockout often depends on the luck of the draw, and Hunt was quick to point out that playing away from home presents its own set of challenges.
However, the former Kaizer Chiefs boss remains unfazed by the logistics, suggesting that the familiar surroundings of Durban might actually play into his side's hands during their upcoming Last 16 encounter.
“So it’s a matter of the draw; the draw is always important; who you play, where you play, but for us it’s difficult because we are playing away.
"But maybe Durban is home away from home because we used to play there. So it is what it is,” Hunt added during his assessment of the fixture.
The clash is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at the Chatsworth Stadium.
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Overcoming league inconsistencies
Stellenbosch enter this tournament looking for a morale boost following a somewhat stuttering start to their Betway Premiership campaign.
Currently sitting seventh in the standings, the club has managed just 10 points from their opening eight matches, recording two victories, four draws, and two defeats.
While their league form has lacked consistency, the Carling Knockout represents a fresh start and a clear path to silverware.
Since the tournament's inception in 2023, the winners’ list has been varied, including Magesi FC and Orlando Pirates, showing that the trophy is up for grabs for any team that can string together a series of clinical performances in knockout scenarios.
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A reunion in the Last 16
The fixture against City adds an extra layer of narrative for Hunt, who will be coming up against his former employers.
The Stellies boss spent the early part of the previous campaign leading the KwaZulu-Natal side, and he will be eager to prove a point when the two teams meet under the lights.
With kickoff set for 19:00, all eyes will be on whether Hunt can translate his cup pedigree into a meaningful trophy run for Stellenbosch.
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