Stellenbosch Next Generation team, August 2024Stellenbosch FC
Michael Madyira

Stellenbosch FC clinch Premier League Next Generation Cup in England after completing Tottenham Hotspur double

Premier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FCTottenham

The Cape Winelands side's reserves were impressive in the tournament played in England and emerged as the best team.

  • The Maroons reserve side was back in England
  • They were participating in the PL Next Gen Cup
  • Stellies emerged as the champions
