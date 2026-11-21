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Orlando Pirates secured a place in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup after beating Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates endured frustrating opening minutes of the match after struggling to find their rhythm in attack.

The Buccaneers created rare scoring chances after the first opportunity fell for veteran Deon Hotto, but his strike went off target. In the 17th minute, Mpho Padime fired a powerful shot at goal, but it was saved by Stellenbosch goalkeeper Nathan Garrow.

After a relatively quiet first half, the match went into the half-time break with the scoreline at 0-0. Pirates switched up the tempo in the second half, playing with intent and energy in search of the opening goal.

Bafana Bafana star Evidence Makgopa came on from the bench to score two quick goals in the 69th and 75th minutes to seal a spot for Pirates in the Carling Cup final.