Stellenbosch FC 0-2 Orlando Pirates: 'That Mbuthama experiment cost us the league, Sundowns must win tomorrow, the league might just be won on goal difference'

Orlando Pirates claimed a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday night, marking another twist in the Premiership title race with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Sea Robbers moved to 62 points and remained second on the log while the defending champions are just two points clear at the top.

Pirates signalled their intention to collect three points away from home after imposing themselves in the opening exchanges, searching for an early goal.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges created a handful of scoring chances in the first-half; however, they were let down by poor finishing in the final third.

In the opening 10 minutes, Oswin Appollis and Patrick Masanwanyi had golden opportunities to break the deadlock, but they both missed the target.

The away side eventually found the back of the net courtesy of Evidence Makgopa, who scored from a dead-ball situation in the 42nd minute.

A few minutes later in added time, Tito doubled the lead for the Buccaneers to go into the halftime break with a commanding 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Stellenbosch attempted to turn the game on its head, but the Bucs remained resolute at the back.

The reigning MTN8 champions stood firm to defeat the Western Cape side and put some pressure on Sundowns as they prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.

GOAL takes a long look at how fans reacted to the Pirates' victory over Stellenbosch: