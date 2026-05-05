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Evidence Makgopa Makhehleni Makhaula Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Stellenbosch FC 0-2 Orlando Pirates: 'That Mbuthama experiment cost us the league, Sundowns must win tomorrow, the league might just be won on goal difference'

Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
E. Makgopa
Y. Mbuthuma
O. Appollis
P. Maswanganyi
O. Mdaka
A. Ouaddou
G. Hunt

The Soweto giants locked horns with Stellies at the sold-out Athlone Stadium, desperate for three points to keep their title aspirations alive. The Ghosts are in a heated title race with Masandawana, who are chasing a record ninth league title in a row, while The Ghost are gunning for the title to end their decade-long league drought. On the other hand, the Winelands outfit is on a hunt to finish in the Top Eight after a poor start to the 2025/26 season.

Orlando Pirates claimed a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday night, marking another twist in the Premiership title race with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Sea Robbers moved to 62 points and remained second on the log while the defending champions are just two points clear at the top.

Pirates signalled their intention to collect three points away from home after imposing themselves in the opening exchanges, searching for an early goal.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges created a handful of scoring chances in the first-half; however, they were let down by poor finishing in the final third.

In the opening 10 minutes, Oswin Appollis and Patrick Masanwanyi had golden opportunities to break the deadlock, but they both missed the target.

The away side eventually found the back of the net courtesy of Evidence Makgopa, who scored from a dead-ball situation in the 42nd minute.

A few minutes later in added time, Tito doubled the lead for the Buccaneers to go into the halftime break with a commanding 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Stellenbosch attempted to turn the game on its head, but the Bucs remained resolute at the back.

The reigning MTN8 champions stood firm to defeat the Western Cape side and put some pressure on Sundowns as they prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.

GOAL takes a long look at how fans reacted to the Pirates' victory over Stellenbosch:

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  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sundowns must win

    There is no other way, Sundowns must win tomorrow - Buja

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, January 2025Backpagepix

    Pressure on The Brazilians

    Til the end we go, now the pressure is on Sundowns tomorrow - Mlando Landon Sefuthi

  • Olisa Ndah, StellenboschStellenbosch

    Ndah and Lebusa no longer elite

    Those two goals are the reason why Olisa and Lebusa aren’t at Pirates and Sundowns, respectively - Sgadi

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  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Yanela Mbuthuma cost Pirates the title

    That Mbuthuma experiment cost us the league - Kenny

  • Gavin Hunt StellenboschBackpagepix

    Gavin Hunt is a fraud

    This one [Gavin Hunt] is a fraud; expecting something positive from him was a waste of time - Sbuda SA

  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2025Backpage

    Chiefs win it for Pirates

    Tomorrow 2-1 win for Chiefs ☠️ - Majestic Stwaka Skn

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    The league will be decided on goal difference

    The league might just be won by goal difference. Sundowns will lose or draw tomorrow - DibasRSA