Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie reveals what makes Tlakusani Mthethwa the perfect fit - 'He brings a valuable blend of quality'
Leadership and experience for the Winelands
Stellenbosch have moved decisively in the transfer market to secure the services of Tlakusani Mthethwa, providing a significant boost to Gavin Hunt's engine room.
The 33-year-old arrives at the club as a free agent, bringing a wealth of top-flight pedigree to a squad that is looking to maintain its upward trajectory in South African football.
The midfielder has penned a long-term contract with the club, signaling Stellies' intent to blend their youthful exuberance with seasoned professionals.
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CEO welcomes new arrival
The hierarchy at Stellenbosch has expressed their immense satisfaction with the deal, highlighting Mthethwa as a player who fits the specific profile required for the club's next phase of growth.
Speaking on the new signing, CEO Rob Benadie emphasised that the midfielder's arrival is about more than just his on-field ability.
"We are pleased to welcome Tlakusani to Stellenbosch and believe he brings a valuable blend of quality, leadership, and experience to our squad," Benadie said as per the club' statement.
Alignment with club culture
Beyond his tactical versatility, Mthethwa’s reputation as a dedicated professional was a key driver in the club's pursuit of his signature.
The Western Cape outfit has built a reputation for a disciplined and hardworking environment, and the former Moroka Swallows man is seen as a perfect cultural fit for the dressing room.
"His character and professionalism align with the culture we have built at the Club, and we are confident he will make a positive contribution," Benadie added.
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A proven PSL pedigree
Mthethwa is no stranger to the demands of the Premier Soccer League.
His journey through the ranks of now-defunct Swallows and his subsequent influential spell at the KwaZulu-Natal team have established him as one of the most reliable defensive midfielders in the country.
As Stellies looks to compete on multiple fronts, the addition of a player with Mthethwa's tactical intelligence and durability will be vital.
His ability to break up play and distribute efficiently from deep will provide Hunt with more tactical flexibility as they look to build on their status as one of the league's most competitive outfits.
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