Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie reveals what makes Tlakusani Mthethwa the perfect fit - 'He brings a valuable blend of quality'

Stellenbosch have moved decisively in the transfer market to secure the services of Tlakusani Mthethwa, providing a significant boost to Gavin Hunt's engine room.

The 33-year-old arrives at the club as a free agent, bringing a wealth of top-flight pedigree to a squad that is looking to maintain its upward trajectory in South African football.

The midfielder has penned a long-term contract with the club, signaling Stellies' intent to blend their youthful exuberance with seasoned professionals.



