Stellenbosch CEO lifts lid on Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa and Mamelodi Sundowns' Asekho Tiwani's future -'Maybe he can stay in our club'
- Stellenbosch
CEO offers update
Stellenbosch FC has gradually steered clear of the relegation zone after a period where it seemed another Western Cape side could be set to lose its top-flight status in the Premier Soccer League.
The arrival of seasoned tactician Gavin Hunt for the second half of the campaign has brought a sense of stability and renewed belief, despite the club’s exit from the CAF Confederation Cup and a short-lived run in the Nedbank Cup.
Meanwhile, the arrivals of Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates and Asekho Tiwane from Mamelodi Sundowns have reignited momentum in the players’ careers after falling out of favour at their parent clubs.
With optimism growing that their stay in the Cape Winelands could be extended, CEO Rob Benadie has since outlined the possibilities surrounding the duo’s futures.
- Backpagepix
Stellies boss weighs in on Mabasa
The 29-year-old forward has recently been on the lips of the Orlando Pirates faithful, as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou continues to wrestle with a blunt attack in the final third. Mabasa is widely viewed as a potential fix for the issues at Mayfair, despite the Moroccan previously indicating the striker does not feature in his plans.
According to Rob Benadie, the door remains open for talks with the Soweto giants, but stressed that the final call rests with the player and his parent club.
“So, Mabasa is not our player, he’s on loan, again, it could be a discussion with Orlando Pirates and with Mabasa,” said Benadie as quoted by iDiski Times.
'Maybe he can stay in our club'
Meanwhile, the Stellies chief sounded far more upbeat about the 20-year-old left-back, lavishing praise on his performances since arriving at the club.
“Tiwani is also on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. We like what he’s doing for us, and I think he’s got a lot more chances of playing in our team than in Mamelodi Sundowns team.
“So, maybe we can have a good discussion with them because this type of player, he’s young, he needs to play, whether it’s for us or another club.
“So, I’m hoping that we can have a nice discussion with Sundowns. If they’re not going to use him a lot, then maybe he can stay in our club.”
What comes next?
Mabasa will be hoping for more game time with the Cape Winelands outfit to keep his career moving, as a return to the Buccaneers looks unlikely for now. Coach Ouaddou is currently focused on building cohesion and instilling confidence in the youngsters at his disposal.
However, the club’s primary focus remains on securing a solid league position and staying clear of the danger zone, beginning with the crucial task of picking up points against Chippa United on Saturday.