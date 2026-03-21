Stellenbosch CEO lifts lid on Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa and Mamelodi Sundowns' Asekho Tiwani's future -'Maybe he can stay in our club'

Stellenbosch FC has gradually steered clear of the relegation zone after a period where it seemed another Western Cape side could be set to lose its top-flight status in the Premier Soccer League.

The arrival of seasoned tactician Gavin Hunt for the second half of the campaign has brought a sense of stability and renewed belief, despite the club’s exit from the CAF Confederation Cup and a short-lived run in the Nedbank Cup.

Meanwhile, the arrivals of Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates and Asekho Tiwane from Mamelodi Sundowns have reignited momentum in the players’ careers after falling out of favour at their parent clubs.

With optimism growing that their stay in the Cape Winelands could be extended, CEO Rob Benadie has since outlined the possibilities surrounding the duo’s futures.