Stay or go? The Soweto Derby could decide the future of Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze
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A dramatic shift in Amakhosi fortunes
It was not long ago that the tenure of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze seemed destined for a premature end.
A dismal run of three consecutive defeats had left the Naturena faithful restless and the club's leadership questioning the direction of the first team.
The low point of that period was undoubtedly the previous Soweto Derby, which Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr described as "an embarrassing defeat."
However, the narrative has shifted spectacularly in recent weeks. The Glamour Boys have surged back into contention for a continental spot, racking up five consecutive victories and a draw against Polokwane City in Saturday's latest Betway Premiership match.
This winning streak has placed Amakhosi in a strong position to clinch third place and secure qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup, breathing new life into a season that once looked dead and buried.
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Vusi Lamola hails the rebuilding process
Club legend Vusi ‘Computer’ Lamola has been observing the transformation closely and believes credit must go to the visionary leadership of Chairman Dr. Kaizer Motaung.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma on the current state of the squad, Lamola noted the clear signs of tactical and mental progression within the ranks of the Soweto giants as they aim to restore their former glory.
“Comparatively, there is a vast improvement, meaning they've managed to identify the root cause of the problem; hence, the results are positive and favourable,” Lamola said.
“Like I indicated before, saying I think the Chairman (Dr. Kaizer Motaung) should be the one who knows exactly which buttons to touch, where and how.
"So, we congratulate them in that regard. Even though they are not chasing the league title, comparatively, if you think where they come from, it shows that they are gradually bouncing back.
"It's not an issue that can happen (be solved) overnight; it's a process.”
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The Derby litmus test for Ben Youssef and Kaze
With just a week until the second instalment of the Soweto Derby, the pressure is mounting on Ben Youssef and Kaze to prove that their recent success is not a flash in the pan.
While six games unbeaten have bought them breathing room, the derby remains the ultimate barometer for any Kaizer Chiefs coach.
A victory would likely cement their position for the 2026/27 season, while a heavy loss could reopen old wounds.
“Even if they don't get any league title this year, I think the potential is there that they can compete for the league title and other silverware next season, because this one is about to wrap up,” Lamola added.
The former star remains optimistic that the foundation is being laid for a sustainable challenge at the top of South African football, regardless of the immediate silverware drought.
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A plea for patience from the fans
Despite the high stakes surrounding the clash with Orlando Pirates, Lamola has urged the Amakhosi supporters to keep a level head.
He warned that emotional reactions to a single game - even one as significant as the derby - could be detrimental to the long-term stability the club is currently trying to build under the current technical duo.
“Whatever the outcome of the derby... supporters need not be emotional, but they need to be rational; in the rebuilding process, some things may not easily fall into place, so they need also to exercise their patience,” the legend concluded.
"Because football is not based on the derby, it is based on all the teams participating. But let's wait and see what happens after the derby and what will be the reaction of the supporters; whether negative or positive, it is worth waiting for.”