Stay or go? The Soweto Derby could decide the future of Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze

It was not long ago that the tenure of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze seemed destined for a premature end.

A dismal run of three consecutive defeats had left the Naturena faithful restless and the club's leadership questioning the direction of the first team.

The low point of that period was undoubtedly the previous Soweto Derby, which Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr described as "an embarrassing defeat."

However, the narrative has shifted spectacularly in recent weeks. The Glamour Boys have surged back into contention for a continental spot, racking up five consecutive victories and a draw against Polokwane City in Saturday's latest Betway Premiership match.

This winning streak has placed Amakhosi in a strong position to clinch third place and secure qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup, breathing new life into a season that once looked dead and buried.