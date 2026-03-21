Stade Malien coach dares Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of CAF Champions League quarter-final showdown 'I promise you we are going to win the match 3-0 to go to penalties'
- CAFOnline
Huge advantage for Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns are in Bamako to take on Stade Malien in a CAF Champions League quarter-final, second-leg match at Stade 26 du Mars on Sunday.
The Brazilians arrived in Mali enjoying a huge advantage of a 3-0 lead from the first leg in Tshwane.
However, Stade Malien coach Mauril Njoya is not throwing in the towel and has made a huge promise to Sundowns to overturn the deficit.
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Big warning to Sundowns
"I think I have given more points to Mamelodi Sundowns to avoid what you are saying. No, it is not because of their experience that we lost against them," Njoya said, as per Soccer Laduma.
"It's not because they were stronger than us. I think that, as I told you, it's football; it can happen. It can happen in football.
"I think that next match, it will not be the same as this. I promise you that we are going to win the match in Bamako," added the Cameroonian.
"Even at 3-0, to go even to penalty kicks, I don't know, but we have to score goals, many goals."
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Cardoso wary of spectacular collapse
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is refusing to see his side as invincible, judging by what looks like a healthy lead.
“What’s important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result, and football history has lots of comeback stories,” said Cardoso, according to Sowetan.
He remains adamant that any drop in intensity could lead to a disastrous evening in Bamako.
“If we don’t go to Bamako with a strong team and the right mindset, we are going to have a lot of bad tastes in our mouths.”
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The Stade du 26 Mars cauldron
“The Mali game is another dimension because it is going to be on a dry pitch, and that is going to make the game slower in taking the ball out of contact,” Cardoso added.
“Also, the temperature there is very high, and the rhythm of the game will be slower. That is going to make it difficult for us to play the game we want.
"But we have experience, and if the players have the right mindset, we will be able to fight for a result away from home.”