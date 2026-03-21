Stade Malien coach dares Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of CAF Champions League quarter-final showdown 'I promise you we are going to win the match 3-0 to go to penalties'

"I think I have given more points to Mamelodi Sundowns to avoid what you are saying. No, it is not because of their experience that we lost against them," Njoya said, as per Soccer Laduma.

"It's not because they were stronger than us. I think that, as I told you, it's football; it can happen. It can happen in football.

"I think that next match, it will not be the same as this. I promise you that we are going to win the match in Bamako," added the Cameroonian.

"Even at 3-0, to go even to penalty kicks, I don't know, but we have to score goals, many goals."