Stade Malien 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The question is, will Masandawana beat Esperance? How much did Irvin Khoza buy this game for Downs to lose? I blame the 6-0 effect, imagine losing and winning at the same time'

Mamelodi Sundowns reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League after a 3-2 aggregate win over Stade Malien.

The PSL giants, who registered a 3-0 win in Pretoria in the first leg, survived despite going down 2-0 in the second leg on Sunday in Bamako.

Meanwhile, Taddeus Nkeng scored in the first minute of the first half to put Stade Malien in front. The home side doubled their lead in the 40th minute when Haman Mandjan found the back of the net.

Sundowns thought they had a goal, but the assistant referee raised his flag and ruled out a goal by Iqraam Rayners in the 54th minute. The Brazilians found themselves under immense pressure again when Aubrey Modiba was red-carded in the 77th minute.

The 2016 champions will now face former Miguel Cardoso's side, Esperance, in the semi-final. The Tunisian giants eliminated Egypt's Al Ahly in their respective quarter-final showdown.

After Sundowns' defeat in the second leg, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.