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Mamelodi Sundowns, Stade Malien, March 2026Mamelodi Sundowns
Kiplagat Sang

Stade Malien 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The question is, will Masandawana beat Esperance? How much did Irvin Khoza buy this game for Downs to lose? I blame the 6-0 effect, imagine losing and winning at the same time'

Masandawana booked a place in the next phase of the competition despite going down in Bamako. This means the Premier Soccer League heavyweights' dream of a second continental star lives on. However, their inconsistency will make their ability to go all the way and conquer Africa questionable.

Mamelodi Sundowns reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League after a 3-2 aggregate win over Stade Malien.

The PSL giants, who registered a 3-0 win in Pretoria in the first leg, survived despite going down 2-0 in the second leg on Sunday in Bamako.

Meanwhile, Taddeus Nkeng scored in the first minute of the first half to put Stade Malien in front. The home side doubled their lead in the 40th minute when Haman Mandjan found the back of the net.

Sundowns thought they had a goal, but the assistant referee raised his flag and ruled out a goal by Iqraam Rayners in the 54th minute. The Brazilians found themselves under immense pressure again when Aubrey Modiba was red-carded in the 77th minute.

The 2016 champions will now face former Miguel Cardoso's side, Esperance, in the semi-final. The Tunisian giants eliminated Egypt's Al Ahly in their respective quarter-final showdown.

After Sundowns' defeat in the second leg, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    The big question

    The question is... are we going to beat Espérance? - NÖBĖTHÄ

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  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Blaming Pirates?

    I blame the 6-0 effect - Skhubi Shizila's Bucs Mnguni

  • PSL chairman Irvin KhozaBackpagepix

    Khoza, how much?

    Lol, I wonder how much did Khoza buy this game for, for Sundowns to trail on 2-0 - Tshegofatso Solly Ndeps

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  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    How?

    How do you play such a game without a single winger (Monnapule Saleng or Tashriq Matthews)? We should have sacrificed Nuno Santos or Arthur Sales from the word go - Zulumacansi Mlambo

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansBackpage

    Imagine

    Imagine losing and winning at the same time - Anele L-shozi

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Lesson

    This is a lesson to every player, fan and team that you need to remain humble; there's no small team in the inter-club competitions - Makhasa Tshephang

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, March 12, 2026Backpage

    Pirates and Chiefs fans can't understand

    Sundowns lost the match and won the game; Soweto fans will not understand this - Sir-Ace Mokhothu