Shakhtar Donetsk head to San Siro in Milan for another big European night against Inter. The Ukrainian club hope to continue their excellent run. While Inter have made a dreadful start in the Champions League, Shakhtar sit just outside the places for direct qualification for the round of 16.





Every day, the club contend with the war with Russia tearing Ukraine apart. Forced away from Donetsk, they are virtually always on the road.

Sporting director Darijo Srna, a long-standing club icon who also made his mark in Italy with Cagliari, discussed life at Shakhtar, the club's current and future strategies, and the difficulties of running it and operating in the transfer market in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato e Goal.