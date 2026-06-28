Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie makes sensational claim that Bafana Bafana will win 2026 World Cup: 'Not a madman speaking’
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Minister dismisses critics and predicts final berth
South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has made a bold prediction that Bafana Bafana will reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The 1996 African champions have already made history by navigating the group stages, and the Minister believes there is plenty more to come from the side currently making waves across the Atlantic.
“I see Bafana going to the final. This is not a madman speaking," McKenzie said in an interview with FARPost.
"I said this after we lost to Mexico. I have seen something special in this team.”
- AFP
Navigating the knockout path to glory
Hugo Broos’ men are currently preparing for a Round of 32 clash against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles.
Should they progress, a potential heavyweight meeting with either the Netherlands or Morocco looms in the Round of 16.
“South Africa, we are a special nation, and we are going to beat Canada 3-0.
"Then we will meet either the Netherlands or Morocco. I don’t think Morocco is going to beat the Netherlands; I think the Netherlands will beat Morocco.
"So, we will then demolish the Netherlands, and then we will be one of the top teams in the world,” the Minister added, outlining his vision for the route to the final.
- AFP
A message for the doubters
McKenzie was quick to remind his detractors that he had been right before regarding Bafana Bafana’s fortunes.
From their qualification for the tournament to their dramatic group stage victory over South Korea, the Minister feels his track record of faith in the national team has been vindicated time and again during this historic campaign.
Addressing the skeptics, he said, “I’m saying it’s fine if you don’t believe that Bafana Bafana are going to the final.
"You called me crazy when I said Bafana would qualify for the World Cup.
"You called me crazy when I posted saying we are going to score in the second half [against South Korea] and win the game.”
- AFP
World Cup trophy homecoming planned
The ambition does not stop at just reaching the final; McKenzie expects the South African squad to return home as world champions.
He has already visualised the moment the team touches down in Johannesburg with the gold trophy in hand, viewing Hugo Broos' current crop of players as the greatest ever to represent the continent.
“So, call me crazy again, you will see me at OR Tambo [International Airport] when I come there holding the World Cup trophy with our players. I believe in this team, I believe in South Africans, in Bafana Bafana and Hugo Broos.
"This is just not me speaking excitedly. No. I speak on facts.
"This is the best team we have ever assembled on the continent. We are going very far.
"We are the only team that is facing two host nations.
"We are going far as Bafana Bafana, I believe.”