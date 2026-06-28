Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie makes sensational claim that Bafana Bafana will win 2026 World Cup: 'Not a madman speaking’

South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has made a bold prediction that Bafana Bafana will reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The 1996 African champions have already made history by navigating the group stages, and the Minister believes there is plenty more to come from the side currently making waves across the Atlantic.

“I see Bafana going to the final. This is not a madman speaking," McKenzie said in an interview with FARPost.

"I said this after we lost to Mexico. I have seen something special in this team.”







