Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie calls for VAR introduction as MKP's Floyd Shivambu blasts referees after Kaizer Chiefs' controversial defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns
Sports Minister and one of the top South African politicians have raised their concerns regarding match officials in the local league.
- Sports minister McKenzie calls for VAR in PSL
- Sundowns beat Chiefs in a controversial game
- Politicians have also raised their concerns