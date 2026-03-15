SportMediaset – Inter’s Fury: another penalty claimed for a foul by Ederson on Dumfries, the incident

In the same move, there was in fact another questionable challenge between Ederson and Dumfries in the penalty area. Following the clash between Scalvini and Frattesi, the ball went towards the touchline and, whilst it was still inside the area, the Brazilian and the Dutchman contested it, engaging in a shoulder-to-shoulder tussle which saw the former extend his left leg to bring down his opponent. Once again, Manganiello did not blow for a foul, nor was he called upon by VAR to clarify the situation. This is therefore yet another dubious incident that leaves the Nerazzurri dissatisfied.

Two potential penalties, both denied to one team. The incident involving Inter was curious, but certainly not unprecedented. One need only think of another case in this league where, instead, it was Milan who were penalised. We must go back to the early matches of this Serie A season and, more specifically, to a Milan v Bologna fixture in mid-September where two potential penalties in the same move were denied to the Rossoneri and Nkunku.