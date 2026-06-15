AFP
Sphephelo ‘Yaya’ Sithole receives support after disappointing FIFA World Cup opening performance – ‘He always wants to give his best for the country’
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A nightmare start at the Estadio Azteca
The atmosphere at the Estadio Azteca was always going to be intimidating, and South Africa felt the full force of the home crowd as Mexico dominated from the opening whistle.
For Sphephelo Sithole, the occasion quickly turned into a personal struggle as the pace of the game appeared to catch the CD Tondela man off guard in the early exchanges.
Disaster struck in just the ninth minute when a pass from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams found Sithole on the edge of his own penalty area.
A momentary lapse in concentration allowed the Mexican press to pounce, leading to a costly turnover and the opening goal.
The KZN Football Academy graduate never truly recovered, struggling with the tempo and eventually seeing red in the second half to cap a miserable afternoon.
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Dikgacoi jumps to Sithole's defence
Despite the wave of criticism on social media, former Bafana Bafana stalwart Kagisho Dikgacoi has stepped in to offer his support.
Dikgacoi, who knows exactly what it takes to compete on the world stage following his involvement in the 2010 tournament, believes that one bad game should not define the midfielder's international career.
“In the previous games, he has done decently for Bafana, and he’s a good boy; he always wants to give his best for the country,” Dikgacoi told FARPost in an exclusive interview.
The current Golden Arrows assistant coach remains adamant that Sithole is still a vital part of Hugo Broos’ tactical setup despite the high-profile nature of his mistakes in North America.
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The technical area for improvement
While offering his backing, Dikgacoi was also honest about the areas where Sithole must improve if he is to succeed at the highest level of international football.
He noted that the intensity of the World Cup requires a faster mental and physical response than the midfielder showed against the clinical Mexicans.
“It’s unfortunate that against Mexico he didn’t have a good game and he got a red card, but I still believe that he’s a good asset to South African football.
"So, he just needs to improve his speed of action, and he will become a better player,” Dikgacoi explained.
The former Premier League midfielder suggested that the speed at which Sithole processes the game will be the deciding factor in his development.
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Tactical traps and the road ahead
The defeat wasn't solely down to individual errors, as Dikgacoi pointed out that Mexico had clearly done their homework on Bafana Bafana's build-up play.
The tactical plan employed by the co-hosts seemed specifically designed to suffocate South Africa's deep-lying playmakers and force the very mistakes that led to the goals.
“It was unfortunate that we played against a team that had a solid plan around our midfield, particularly from our number 6.
"You could tell from the start that they are setting traps for our 6s, and unfortunately, he was the culprit with technical mistakes in the first goal,” Dikgacoi concluded.
With the group stage still in its early cycles, Sithole will be hoping for a chance at redemption once his suspension is served.