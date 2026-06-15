Sphephelo ‘Yaya’ Sithole receives support after disappointing FIFA World Cup opening performance – ‘He always wants to give his best for the country’

The atmosphere at the Estadio Azteca was always going to be intimidating, and South Africa felt the full force of the home crowd as Mexico dominated from the opening whistle.

For Sphephelo Sithole, the occasion quickly turned into a personal struggle as the pace of the game appeared to catch the CD Tondela man off guard in the early exchanges.

Disaster struck in just the ninth minute when a pass from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams found Sithole on the edge of his own penalty area.

A momentary lapse in concentration allowed the Mexican press to pounce, leading to a costly turnover and the opening goal.

The KZN Football Academy graduate never truly recovered, struggling with the tempo and eventually seeing red in the second half to cap a miserable afternoon.



