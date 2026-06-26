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Kingsley Kobo

Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole on bouncing back from Mexico nightmare to securing World Cup knockout round qualification against South Korea - 'It's not how you start, it's how you finish'

South Africa
World Cup
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
South Africa vs Canada
Canada
S. Sithole
T. Maseko
H. Broos
T. Mokoena

The 27-year-old has opened up on the mental resilience required to overcome his opening-match horror show at the 2026 World Cup. After a red card against El Tricolor threatened to derail his tournament, the midfielder returned to inspire South Africa to a historic victory over the Taegeuk Warriors.

  • South Africa v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Redemption at the World Cup

    Facing a wave of public criticism and the weight of an early tournament error, Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole has successfully turned his World Cup around.

    The midfielder was the villain in Bafana Bafana's opening defeat against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, where an early mistake led to a goal before he was then sent off in the 49th minute.

    However, after serving a suspension during the 1-1 draw with Czechia, the KwaZulu-Natal Academy graduate returned to the starting XI against South Korea.

    Replacing the suspended Teboho Mokoena, Sithole delivered a powerhouse performance in the engine room alongside Thalente Mbatha to help secure South Africa's place in the last 32.

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    Overcoming the Azteca demons

    Sithole admitted that the fallout from the Mexico game was a significant psychological challenge.

    “The first two to three days wasn’t easy but I needed to pick myself up.

    "After this performance, I am proud of myself because I did it but it wasn’t easy.

    "I needed to be strong mentally, give everything and pick myself up,” the Portugal-based star explained, as reported by Sowetan.

    The midfielder’s inclusion in the team had initially been met with skepticism by some sections of the fanbase, but his dominance in Monterrey quickly silenced the doubters.

    Despite Thapelo Maseko taking the Man of the Match honours for his goal-scoring exploits, Sithole was arguably the tactical foundation of the victory.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH54-RSA-KORAFP

    The power of Bafana brotherhood

    The midfielder credited the tight-knit culture within Hugo Broos’ squad for his ability to block out the noise from social media and pundits back home.

    He emphasised that the collective effort of the group was the primary reason for their tactical discipline against the pace of the South Koreans.

    “We showed brotherhood because there was a lot of talk back home, but we did it as a team.

    "You must have seen, with the way we played, that we worked as a team and everything went well,” Sithole said.

    His performance has since earned praise from international analysts who noted South Africa's organisation and grit.

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  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The long road to the knockout rounds

    Securing a spot in the knockout stages marks a massive achievement for Bafana Bafana, who are competing on the world’s grandest stage once again.

    Sithole remains focused on the bigger picture as the team prepares to face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

    “This is a dream come true, not only for us but everyone back home because this is what we wanted for the longest time.

    "I know we didn’t have a good start in the tournament.

    "It is not how you start but how you finish,” he concluded.

    With Mokoena returning from suspension, Broos faces a selection headache, but Sithole has certainly proved he belongs at this level.


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South Africa
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Canada
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