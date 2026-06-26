Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole on bouncing back from Mexico nightmare to securing World Cup knockout round qualification against South Korea - 'It's not how you start, it's how you finish'

Facing a wave of public criticism and the weight of an early tournament error, Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole has successfully turned his World Cup around.

The midfielder was the villain in Bafana Bafana's opening defeat against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, where an early mistake led to a goal before he was then sent off in the 49th minute.

However, after serving a suspension during the 1-1 draw with Czechia, the KwaZulu-Natal Academy graduate returned to the starting XI against South Korea.

Replacing the suspended Teboho Mokoena, Sithole delivered a powerhouse performance in the engine room alongside Thalente Mbatha to help secure South Africa's place in the last 32.