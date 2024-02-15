Sphephelo Sithole: Agent confirms Serie A interest in Bafana Bafana Afcon 2023 star

GettyMichael MadyiraSphephelo Sithole: Agent confirms Serie A interest in Bafana Bafana Afcon 2023 starPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaTondelaTransfersMafra vs TondelaMafraLiga Portugal 2Sphephelo SitholeAfrica Cup of NationsSerie ABafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole could be on the move after attracting interest from Serie A, his agent has confirmed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSithole was a key player for Bafana at AfconHe featured in all seven gamesHe is now a wanted man in Italy