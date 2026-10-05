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Spalletti: "Juve, a season for strong men. My son left because of me, Carnevali and I hug each other. Alajbegovic can surprise. Last year they offered an extremely high level"

Juventus

The Juventus manager’s words to Tuttosport on various topics.

Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, gave an interview to Tuttosport. Here is the second part, following the one published yesterday:


On Juve and the fans - "Juve give you no rights and judge you by what you are willing to give every day. In football you can win with just one shot on target, but it is impossible to earn the fans' esteem without deserving it. We will have to be up to it and make people proud of us: let’s tear up the pitch and wear out the ball, then we’ll see where that attitude takes us."



  • ON HIS SON - "When I arrived at Juve, my son Federico said to me: 'Are you really coming here? OK, then I'm leaving.' He was already here as a scout and now he has gone to Genoa. He did not want to be linked to me, he had to have his own path as a talent scout and he really did leave. He had told me clearly."


    ON LAST SEASON - "What hurt me most about last season? Not maintaining the very high level we showed for almost the entire season: it cost us the Champions League."


    ON CARNEVALI - "We are bound by professionalism, friendship and hugs. The sporting directors, including Massara and Ottolini, are competent and reliable. That is enough for me to feel good."



  • On the season - "It will certainly be a season for strong men. We are preparing ourselves and working towards strong destinies, we have no other way out. The comfort zone is to have a destiny at the highest level."


    On McKennie - "For McKennie we have created the 'Weston zone', he knows every corner of the pitch. He is a wonderful, lively person, he shows himself to you as he is. He tells you: 'This is how I am.' He is a great man who knows how to do so many things. He is a holding midfielder, a midfielder, an attacking midfielder, he plays wherever he wants. Wes has a backpack full of medals to hand out to those who have coached him and those who will coach him. University is the new specialisation in football: knowing the whole pitch is now an obligation."



  • On Alajbegovic - "Alajbegovic is someone who can really surprise people. We need to create a more familiar and calmer environment for him. That way, he will be able to grow more quickly. A strong relationship must be built between the team and the potential of the individual players."



    On Zhegrova - "If only he completed himself a little more, you will see Zhegrova: he can become a top player"


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