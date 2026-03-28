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Spalletti calls for six new signings, with Yildiz and Bremer untouchable: ideas for a Scudetto-winning Juventus

Juventus
Serie A
Transfers

Spalletti’s plans for the summer transfer window: six new signings and two untouchables.

With just under two months to go until the end of the season, Juventus are chasing a place in the Champions League. The Bianconeri are currently fifth, on 54 points, three points behind Como. Regardless of whether they finish in the top four, however, Luciano Spalletti – who is set to sign a contract extension until 30 June 2028 – is reported to have requested six new signings for next season.

The manager, as reported by Romeo Agresti, has clear ideas about the players Juventus need to improve. The budget and availability will, of course, depend on qualification for next season’s Champions League, but the strategies are beginning to take shape in the coming days.

  • SPALLETTI'S SIX NEW SIGNINGS

    Juventus need reinforcements in every department. They’ll need a goalkeeper, as Di Gregorio hasn’t impressed this season, but that’s not all. They’ll look to strengthen the defence with a centre-back and a full-back. Then there’s midfield, the area that has been most short-staffed this season and where they need a defensive midfielder and a playmaker.

    And then there’s the attack. David and Openda haven’t impressed and will be leaving, whilst the Vlahovic situation needs resolving; his contract expires on 30 June 2026 and his future remains to be seen. Regardless of Vlahovic, however, at least one striker will be needed. One option is Keinan Davis of Udinese, although no formal negotiations are currently underway.

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  • THE UNTOUCHABLES

    Spallettihas made his position clear to the board, vetoing certain transfers. The key players, the top stars, are off limits: Yildiz and Bremer are considered untouchable, whilst others, despite being regarded as capable players, could be sold. Sold, not sold off cheaply, with Juventus willing to consider any offers.

    There are around 13–14 Bianconeri players who have the coach’s confidence; he therefore wants his key players to stay. This is to ensure a fresh start next year with a solid core and to guarantee continuity with the work done over recent months.

  • BUDGETARY MATTERS

    Even without Champions League football, Juventus has no intention of scaling back. The club will consider selling players to manage the budget, such as David, who, having joined on a free transfer, could generate a significant capital gain.

    Between the budget and reinforcements, Juventus is devising the best strategy for next year. Because, Champions League or no Champions League, a mini-revolution will be needed to meet the manager’s demands, who is asking for at least six signings to have a squad capable of challenging for the Scudetto.

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