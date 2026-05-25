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Spain 2026 World Cup squad confirmed: Lamine Yamal one of EIGHT Barcelona stars in 26-man list as Real Madrid suffer historic snub
Barcelona dominance and the Real Madrid exclusion
In a move that has stunned the capital, for the first time in World Cup history, there will be no Spanish Real Madrid players represented in the national team squad for the tournament. The historic snub comes as De la Fuente leans heavily on La Liga champions Barcelona, who boast an incredible eight representatives in the final 26-man list.
The full list of Barca stars heading to the United States, Mexico, and Canada includes Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, and Yamal. It is a selection that rewards the domestic success of the Catalan giants while leaving the likes of Dean Huijsen and veteran Dani Carvajal from Real Madrid out of the picture.
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De la Fuente defends 'favourite' tag
De la Fuente is confident that his Spain side is equipped to replicate the country's 2010 success. Speaking earlier this month, the head coach was bullish about Spain's chances, placing them at the very top of the international hierarchy alongside the other heavy hitters in world football.
“We have to be cautious, despite being favourites," the 64-year-old said. "We have to go with our feet on the ground. I don’t shy away, we are favourites, but we’re equally as favourites as England or France.” He also acknowledged the difficulty of whittling down his options, adding: “The most critical process is scouting players, but the most painful part is leaving out players who are good enough to be there."
Absentees and big-name injury blows
The exclusion of Real Madrid stars isn't the only talking point, as several high-profile names have missed out due to a combination of tactical choices and fitness issues. Fermin Lopez is perhaps the most unlucky of the bunch, having been ruled out after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during Barcelona's recent 3-1 victory over Real Betis. Nico Williams has made the final cut despite dealing with a late season injury at Athletic Club.
The squad features a mix of Premier League talent, including Arsenal trio David Raya, Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Merino, alongside Manchester City's Rodri.
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The full 26-man Spain squad
Spain will fine-tune their preparations with friendlies against Iraq and Mexico before heading into a World Cup Group H schedule that sees them face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. The depth in midfield remains Spain's greatest strength, with Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, and Zubimendi providing the engine room for the creative talents further forward.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia.
Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Pedro Porro.
Midfielders: Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Martin Zubimendi, Gavi, Rodrigo Hernandez, Alex Baena, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal.
Forwards: Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Victor Munoz, Lamine Yamal.