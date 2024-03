Majority of Moroka Swallows fans have expressed their displeasure about the running of the team after the Nedbank Cup exit.

Swallows were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday evening by second-tier side University of Pretoria.

The Premier Soccer League club fell 2-1 in the Round of 16 fixture played at the Tuks Stadium in Tshwane, joining the likes of Kaizer Chiefs who were also defeated by minnows Milford FC.

Swallows supporters have been disappointed with the outcome and they are questioning where the Dube Birds are heading.