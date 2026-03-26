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Pule Mmodi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Soweto Derby: Why the anticipated clash between traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates might be rescheduled or played away from FNB Stadium

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South African football lovers are eagerly waiting for the biggest fixture in South African football between the Sea Robbers and the Glamour Boys. The Buccaneers have been having a good run in recent top-tier outings, but Amakhosi are determined to stop their rivals from completing a double over them, which might dent hope of playing in the CAF inter-club competition.

  • Sipho Chaine and Brandon Petersen, Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsGOAL

    When is the second Soweto Derby?

    Orlando Pirates are set to host Kaizer Chiefs in the next few weeks in the Premier Soccer League outing.

    The Soweto Derby has been scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at the FNB Stadium, from 15.00 SAT.

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    Why the changes?

    The Ultra Music Festival has been scheduled for the same day at Nasrec and is expected to attract more than 20,000 people.

    The musical concert was booked a year ago, and staging the Soweto derby on the same day at the FNB Stadium might be a recipe for chaos.

  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates USE THIS ONEGOAL

    The authorities share their mind

    The Stadium Management SA (SMSA) CEO Bertie Grobbelaar has since commented on the recent development.

    'I don't know [whether the game will be moved to Sunday, April 26]," he responded as quoted by the Sowetan.

    "We have a meeting on Friday with both event organisers to discuss exactly that. We became aware of the other event after seeing marketing and advertising fliers.

    "It seems both events were organised and categorised by SAPS," Grobbelaar concluded. 

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  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Chiefs desperate to end a losing streak

    In the last five Premier Soccer League Soweto derbies, Amakhosi haven't collected a single point since they lost all.

    The latest meeting on February 28 ended 3-0 in favour of Bucs.