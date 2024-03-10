Soweto Derby's best performers Ashley du Preez & Monnapule Saleng's resurgence puts Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos under pressure

Ashley du Preez and Monnapule Saleng have raised their hands for Bafana Bafana call ups, but will Hugo Broos listen?

The Soweto Derby was a great spectacle marred by a bunch of hooligans at the end of the show, indicating that Kaizer Chiefs fans were disgruntled over the 3-2 loss and threw missiles onto the pitch.

However, that did not overshadow the brilliant display of football on the day as Monnapule Saleng, Pule Mmodi, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Ashley du Preez were the best performers on the day.

Du Preez and Saleng scored braces, which can only send a message to Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos to consider a U-turn and have a second look at these players as he snubbed them in his recent preliminary squad.