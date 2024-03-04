Soweto Derby: PSL heavyweights Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs have hurdles to jump before big showdown at FNB Stadium

Orlando Pirates' shaky form against Kaizer Chiefs' lack of bite presents the Premier Soccer League with a potential cracker of a Soweto Derby.

Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro has a slight advantage over his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Cavin Johnson, but both men have many concerns ahead of the Soweto Derby this coming weekend.

Amakhosi are out of ideas up front as their strikers have been playing with their scoring boots in the dressing room while Pirates, on the other hand, are on cloud nine as far as goals are concerned.

This Soweto Derby promises to be an exciting one given the complexities of each team, but before that, Riveiro has to deal with the small irritation that Cape Town Spurs might pose.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL whets your appetite in anticipation of the FNB Stadium's big spectacle.