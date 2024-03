The Buccaneers are out to complete a double over Amakhosi this season and boost their chances of finishing the season in the top two.

Orlando Pirates host Kaizer Chiefs in the much-anticipated Soweto Derby clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have just a point fewer than Stellenbosch, Cape Town City and SuperSport United who have 31 points each as the clubs vie for the top-two position.

GOAL predicts how Pirates coach Jose Riveiro might pick his line-up against Chiefs to boost his team's bid for a Caf Champions League spot.