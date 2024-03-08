Soweto Derby: Predicting Kaizer Chiefs’ XI to face Orlando Pirates - Wandile Duba to lead Amakhosi’s attack ahead of Ashley Du Preez?

19-year-old Wandile Duba is grabbing attention and has been favoured to spearhead Kaizer Chiefs’ attack against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Amakhosi regained their winning momentum in the Premier Soccer League by securing a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows during midweek play, as Duba's early goal made all the difference in the closely contested match.

This outcome serves as a sigh of relief for the Amakhosi, who had been facing significant fan pressure following three consecutive goalless draws since the start of the year.

With team morale soaring as they approach the Soweto Derby, GOAL offers insights into how Chiefs' interim coach Cavin Johnson might shape his starting lineup against the Buccaneers.