South Sudan vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's continental midweek assignment against the Bright Stars.

Bafana Bafana hope to get a positive result on Tuesday when they play South Suda in Group K of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It will be vital for the 2023 Afcon semi-finalists to get a win which will ensure they keep up with leaders Uganda who are leading the pool with four points with Congo placed second with three.

However, it will not be an easy outing for them since the Bright Stars lost their opening game against the Red Devils.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Sudan and South Africa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

