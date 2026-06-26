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South Korea star defender Kim Min-jae on his reaction to 'defensive gaps' and his substitution during defeat to Bafana Bafana – ‘It was an action born of frustration because the game wasn't going well’
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Kim addresses substitution controversy
The Bayern Munich star was a key figure in the South Korean starting XI but was withdrawn in the 66th minute, replaced by Park Jin-seob.
The move came just minutes after Thapelo Maseko had fired South Africa into a lead that would eventually secure a massive victory for the African nation.
As Kim exited the pitch, he appeared to throw his arms out in frustration, leading to immediate speculation regarding a potential rift with the coaching staff.
However, head coach Hong Myung-bo was quick to downplay any talk of a fallout, revealing that the player had actually requested to come off due to physical discomfort.
Kim later corroborated this account, explaining the necessity of the change.
"I felt something was wrong with my right calf during the match, and I requested a substitution from the coaching staff because I thought playing more would affect my performance in the next game," the 29-year-old said after the match.
- AFP
Frustration over defensive performance
While the injury explained the exit, Kim felt compelled to clarify that his animated display was not directed at his manager.
Instead, the former Napoli man was reacting to the way the game was unfolding on the pitch.
"It was not a complaint about the substitution," Kim said. "It was an expression of disappointment that the defensive gaps kept widening during the match."
The loss to Bafana Bafana was a significant blow to South Korea's ambitions, and the pressure clearly weighed heavily on the veteran defender.
"It was an action born of frustration and emotion because the game wasn't going well," he added.
"I reflected on the fact that I seemed to have dampened the atmosphere from the bench during a difficult situation.
"I apologised to the head coach and assistant coaches."
- AFP
Bafana Bafana celebrate shock victory
For South Africa, the result marks one of the most significant moments in their recent history.
By defeating a side featuring superstars like Kim and Son Heung-min, Bafana Bafana have unlocked a reported R223 million FIFA prize and boosted their standing in the global tournament.
The victory has sparked mass celebrations back home, with the national team now making serious waves in the group stages.
Maseko's strike stood as the difference, but it was the disciplined defensive display from Hugo Broos' men that frustrated the South Koreans.
Despite having world-class talent at their disposal, the Asian giants were unable to find a way through and were vulnerable to counter attacks, leading to the "defensive gaps" and tactical concerns that Kim noted during his post-match reflections.
- AFP
Anxious wait for the knockout stages
The defeat leaves South Korea in a precarious position as they look toward the Round of 32.
With only three points to their name, they are now dependent on other results to see if they can qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams.
The uncertainty has cast a shadow over their campaign, but Kim remains hopeful that his tournament is not over yet.
"I don't know yet if we will get a chance in the next game, but if possible, I will do my best to repay you with a good performance," Kim concluded.
South Korean fans will be hoping their defensive lynchpin recovers from his calf complaint in time to lead the line should they secure a spot in the knockout phase.