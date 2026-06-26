South Korea star defender Kim Min-jae on his reaction to 'defensive gaps' and his substitution during defeat to Bafana Bafana – ‘It was an action born of frustration because the game wasn't going well’

The Bayern Munich star was a key figure in the South Korean starting XI but was withdrawn in the 66th minute, replaced by Park Jin-seob.

The move came just minutes after Thapelo Maseko had fired South Africa into a lead that would eventually secure a massive victory for the African nation.

As Kim exited the pitch, he appeared to throw his arms out in frustration, leading to immediate speculation regarding a potential rift with the coaching staff.

However, head coach Hong Myung-bo was quick to downplay any talk of a fallout, revealing that the player had actually requested to come off due to physical discomfort.

Kim later corroborated this account, explaining the necessity of the change.

"I felt something was wrong with my right calf during the match, and I requested a substitution from the coaching staff because I thought playing more would affect my performance in the next game," the 29-year-old said after the match.