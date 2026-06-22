South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo's simple message ahead of Bafana Bafana World Cup showdown - 'We must win'

The permutations are crystal clear for both nations as they prepare to do battle in Guadalupe, Monterrey, on June 25.

For the Asian giants, the path is slightly more straightforward; they will progress to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat, but Hong is not looking to play for a draw against Hugo Broos' side.

South Africa, meanwhile, face a more complicated route to the next phase.

Bafana Bafana must secure a victory over South Korea and hope that Mexico prevents Czechia from taking maximum points.

The tension is building as the group reaches its climax, with both teams desperate to extend their stay in North America.