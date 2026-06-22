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Mexico v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Kingsley Kobo

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo's simple message ahead of Bafana Bafana World Cup showdown - 'We must win'

Republic of Korea
World Cup
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
South Africa
M. Hong
H. Broos
K. Lee
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

The Taegeuk Warriors tactician has issued a clear rallying cry to his squad ahead of their decisive World Cup group-stage finale against South Africa. With knockout qualification hanging in the balance, the veteran manager insists that nothing less than a victory will suffice at the Estadio BBVA.

  • Korea Republic v Czechia: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The high-stakes battle in Monterrey

    The permutations are crystal clear for both nations as they prepare to do battle in Guadalupe, Monterrey, on June 25.

    For the Asian giants, the path is slightly more straightforward; they will progress to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat, but Hong is not looking to play for a draw against Hugo Broos' side.

    South Africa, meanwhile, face a more complicated route to the next phase.

    Bafana Bafana must secure a victory over South Korea and hope that Mexico prevents Czechia from taking maximum points.

    The tension is building as the group reaches its climax, with both teams desperate to extend their stay in North America.

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  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Hong's tactical blueprint for victory

    Speaking to the media, as reported by Soccer Laduma, the 57-year-old former international defender acknowledged that he has seen technical growth in his squad despite a recent setback against Mexico.

    Hong is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares his tactical plan to neutralise the threat posed by the South Africans.

    The manager was firm in his assessment of the upcoming fixture, stating: "Since it is the last match, we must win to advance to the next round.

    "I will thoroughly analyse the opponent during the remaining time, share their strengths and weaknesses with the players, and prepare.

    "We have not yet decided on tactical changes or player lineup.

    "We will prepare after resting and assessing the opponent.

    "Game 3 is a very important and difficult match."

  • Korea Republic v Czechia: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Lee Kang-in ready for the challenge

    A key figure in Hong's plans will be Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Lee Kang-in.

    The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for the Taegeuk Warriors during the tournament so far, having started both matches and recorded a crucial assist in their earlier fixture against Czechia.

    He remains confident in the team's preparations.

    The two-time Champions League winner dismissed concerns over fatigue and expressed his readiness for the Bafana Bafana clash.

    "I am recovering well," Lee noted.

    "The most important thing is to play the game in the best possible condition.

    "There are about 3 to 4 days left, and I trust that the coaching staff will show us how to beat South Africa."

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  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Selection headaches and final calls

    With so much on the line, Hong is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his starting XI.

    The technical staff is currently monitoring the fitness levels of several key players following a gruelling group stage, and the final lineup is unlikely to be confirmed until the last training session on the eve of the match.

    The tactical battle between Hong and Broos will be fascinating to watch, especially with South Africa gaining confidence after Teboho Mokoena’s historic penalty exploit.

    However, with superstars like Lee in their ranks and a clear directive from their manager to seek a win, South Korea will start the match as favourites to secure their spot in the business end of the competition.

World Cup
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
KOR