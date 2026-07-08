South African Police Service investigating PSL star over 'staged kidnapping' - 'The matter is currently under investigation'
SAPS launch investigation into bizarre abduction claims
The South African Police Service [SAPS] has confirmed that they are investigating a professional footballer following a week-long disappearance that has raised red flags.
The 27-year-old player who plies his trade for a Premier Soccer League club was initially reported missing by his family after he had been missing for several days and ransom calls were received.
However, the narrative took a sudden turn when the player reappeared unharmed at his home seven days after he was last seen.
Despite the gravity of the initial reports, the player returned without a satisfactory explanation for the events, which prompted law enforcement to question the validity of the kidnapping claims that resulted in police resources being deployed to locate the individual.
Charges loom for player
The SAPS in Mpumalanga issued a formal statement regarding the incident, making it clear that they are not taking the matter lightly.
The authorities are now weighing up whether to pursue criminal charges against the individual for allegedly misleading the public and wasting state resources during the week he was missing.
The official police communication stated: "SAPS in Mpumalanga investigates a possible staged kidnapping, involving a 27-year-old professional soccer player.
"The news of the soccer player's disappearance was brought to the Police's attention by his family.
"During the time when his family reported him as missing, his next of kin indicated that he was kidnapped, and currently, it is said that he returned home seven days later, unharmed."
Potential legal consequences for 'defeating the ends of justice'
While the player's safe return is a relief to his family and teammates, the legal implications could be significant.
Staging a crime is a serious offense in South Africa, particularly when it involves significant police deployment and public concern in a country where kidnapping rates remain a major issue for the government.
The police confirmed that they are looking into specific statutory violations as part of their ongoing review.
Their statement continued: "The matter is currently under investigation, and Police are considering appropriate charges, including defeating the ends of justice."
If charged and convicted, the player could face a heavy fine or even jail time.
- Backpagepix
Details emerge
As the investigation unfolds, SABC News reported during the player's absence that the family of the 27-year-old received threats and demands for payment.
“They are saying he’s been kept at a place where they are selling drugs," the player's mother told the national broadcaster.
"We don’t know where he owes the guys who captured him or what.
"They are busy sending us texts demanding the R50 000 for his safe release or they will kill him.
"They sent us a picture of him lying down without any clothing. They even texted my sisters demanding R10 000.
"I pleaded with them that the person who can assist is the very same person they’ve captured.
"They should release him so that he’s able to pay what they demanding.”
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