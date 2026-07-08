South African Police Service investigating PSL star over 'staged kidnapping' - 'The matter is currently under investigation'

The South African Police Service [SAPS] has confirmed that they are investigating a professional footballer following a week-long disappearance that has raised red flags.

The 27-year-old player who plies his trade for a Premier Soccer League club was initially reported missing by his family after he had been missing for several days and ransom calls were received.

However, the narrative took a sudden turn when the player reappeared unharmed at his home seven days after he was last seen.

Despite the gravity of the initial reports, the player returned without a satisfactory explanation for the events, which prompted law enforcement to question the validity of the kidnapping claims that resulted in police resources being deployed to locate the individual.