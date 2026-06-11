South African football legend weighs in on Orlando Pirates' signings of Ghampani Lungu and Co. - 'I don't know why he is being brought in'

The newly crowned Betway Premiership champions have wasted no time in the market, but Mlungisi Ngubane has expressed serious reservations about the recruitment strategy.

Specifically, the former playmaker has questioned the acquisition of Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC, suggesting the player does not offer anything superior to the club's current youth prospects.

Speaking on the recent arrivals, Ngubane was blunt in his evaluation.

"Mthetheleli, I don't know why he is being brought in. Is he better than the youngsters like Camren Dansin, who were not given a proper chance since they were promoted?

Mthetheleli is just like these boys; he doesn't have international experience. Pirates have lots of similar players like him," Ngubane told KickOff.



