South African football legend weighs in on Orlando Pirates' signings of Ghampani Lungu and Co. - 'I don't know why he is being brought in'
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Ngubane questions the logic behind Mthiyane arrival
The newly crowned Betway Premiership champions have wasted no time in the market, but Mlungisi Ngubane has expressed serious reservations about the recruitment strategy.
Specifically, the former playmaker has questioned the acquisition of Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC, suggesting the player does not offer anything superior to the club's current youth prospects.
Speaking on the recent arrivals, Ngubane was blunt in his evaluation.
"Mthetheleli, I don't know why he is being brought in. Is he better than the youngsters like Camren Dansin, who were not given a proper chance since they were promoted?
Mthetheleli is just like these boys; he doesn't have international experience. Pirates have lots of similar players like him," Ngubane told KickOff.
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Mixed feelings over Ghampani Lungu deal
While the club feels they have secured a major coup in signing Zambian winger Ghampani Lungu, Ngubane believes the 27-year-old is a frustrating figure due to his lack of consistency.
"But Lungu can't be 27 years old, unless he arrived in South Africa at the age of 13.
"This guy has been around.
"But he is a good player, make no mistake, even though he is inconsistent.
"Sometimes he wins games for you; other times, he is a totally different person.
"You could tell by his performance against Mamelodi Sundowns that he knew he was going to Pirates.
"He gave everything," the legend added.
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Mass exodus as Ouaddou trims the squad
The arrival of the new quartet has necessitated a significant clear-out at Mayfair.
Pirates have confirmed that Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi, Thabiso Lebitso, and Gilberto have all various statuses regarding their exits.
Ngubane supported the majority of these decisions, particularly regarding those who had fallen out of favour with the technical team.
"Shandu was no longer playing at Pirates; he had become a spectator.
"I don't understand why Tapelo Xoki is not on that list of released players, though, because he is not playing either," he remarked.
"Good decision by Pirates in releasing those they have, because they need to go play elsewhere.
"Mabasa should stay at Stellenbosch because he is playing there.
"As for Mbule, he needs help. I feel sorry for him because it seems he has this tendency to ruin his chances.
"As for Kimvuidi and Gilberto, they should just go back home.
"They are not adding anything at Pirates."
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The verdict on Zulu and the defensive options
Despite his criticisms of the attacking reinforcements, Ngubane did offer a more positive outlook on Sbangani Zulu.
"Sbangani Zulu is a good player, but they should have let go of Xoki so he can get game time elsewhere," Ngubane concluded.
The Buccaneers will now look to integrate Ghampani Lungu, Bohale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, and Mthetheleli Mthiyane into the set-up as they prepare for the 2026/27 season as the hunted team in South African football.