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South Africa vs Tanzania WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's opening Group B fixture

South Africa
Tanzania
Africa Cup of Nations
D. Ellis
R. Jane
L. Motlhalo
C. Luvanga
A. Katunzi
B. Shime

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Women's Africa Cup of Nations game between Banyana Banyana and the Twiga Stars at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. This will be the first match of the tournament for Desire Ellis' squad.

  • Moulay Rachid Stadium

    Match information

    Game:

    South Africa vs Tanzania

    Date:

    27/07/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.


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  • How to watch South Africa vs Tanzania - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV app

    Supersport Channel 205


    You can also follow the live score on Sofascore.

  • South Africa squad news

    Dr Desiree Ellis’ charges have been in North Africa for a week already acclimatising to the local conditions in Morocco and preparing to face the East African side who they played to a draw last time they met.

    “The first match is very important as it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament, you have to go all out with guns blazing," Ellis told the media.

    "Everything we have done, everything we have prepared was towards this game because you cannot prepare further than that without getting a good result.

    "We have faced Tanzania a couple of times before and the games have been very tight, they can play and they bring a lot of physicality, but we have dealt with teams like these in past and we have prepared extremely well for the game.

    "But what will be key is to keep a clean sheet and control the game,” said Ellis.



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  • Tanzania squad news

    Coach Bakari Shime has moulded a squad of experienced heads and several young talents from the U17 and U20 teams, including star striker Clara Luvanga and midfielder Anastazia Katunzi who made her name at the 2025 Women’s Futsal World Cup.




  • Banyana Banyana, July 2025Backpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    South Africa form: W L W W L

    Tanzania form: L D D W L

    Previous meetings:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    11/07/25

    Tanzania 1-1 South Africa

    WAFCON

    27/02/24

    South Africa 1-0 Tanzania

    Olympic Games Qualifying

    23/02/24

    Tanzania 0-3 South Africa

    Olympic Games Qualifying

    31/08/14

    South Africa 6-1 Tanzania

    Friendly

    20/05/12

    Tanzania 2-5 South Africa

    Friendly


  • Hildah Magaia and Banyana Banyana team matesBackpage

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