South Africa vs Tanzania WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's opening Group B fixture
Match information
Game:
South Africa vs Tanzania
Date:
27/07/26
Kick-off time:
19:00 SAST
Venue:
Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.
How to watch South Africa vs Tanzania - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DSTV app
Supersport Channel 205
You can also follow the live score on Sofascore.
South Africa squad news
Dr Desiree Ellis’ charges have been in North Africa for a week already acclimatising to the local conditions in Morocco and preparing to face the East African side who they played to a draw last time they met.
“The first match is very important as it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament, you have to go all out with guns blazing," Ellis told the media.
"Everything we have done, everything we have prepared was towards this game because you cannot prepare further than that without getting a good result.
"We have faced Tanzania a couple of times before and the games have been very tight, they can play and they bring a lot of physicality, but we have dealt with teams like these in past and we have prepared extremely well for the game.
"But what will be key is to keep a clean sheet and control the game,” said Ellis.
Tanzania squad news
Coach Bakari Shime has moulded a squad of experienced heads and several young talents from the U17 and U20 teams, including star striker Clara Luvanga and midfielder Anastazia Katunzi who made her name at the 2025 Women’s Futsal World Cup.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
South Africa form: W L W W L
Tanzania form: L D D W L
Previous meetings:
Date
Score
Competition
11/07/25
Tanzania 1-1 South Africa
WAFCON
27/02/24
South Africa 1-0 Tanzania
Olympic Games Qualifying
23/02/24
Tanzania 0-3 South Africa
Olympic Games Qualifying
31/08/14
South Africa 6-1 Tanzania
Friendly
20/05/12
Tanzania 2-5 South Africa
Friendly
- Backpage
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