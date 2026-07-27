South Africa vs Tanzania WAFCON Match Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana's opening Group B fixture

Dr Desiree Ellis’ charges have been in North Africa for a week already acclimatising to the local conditions in Morocco and preparing to face the East African side who they played to a draw last time they met.

“The first match is very important as it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament, you have to go all out with guns blazing," Ellis told the media.

"Everything we have done, everything we have prepared was towards this game because you cannot prepare further than that without getting a good result.

"We have faced Tanzania a couple of times before and the games have been very tight, they can play and they bring a lot of physicality, but we have dealt with teams like these in past and we have prepared extremely well for the game.

"But what will be key is to keep a clean sheet and control the game,” said Ellis.







